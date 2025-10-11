Child's toy resembling grenade causes brief scare in Kota Kinabalu International Airport

Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) had a brief security scare on Friday (Oct 10) afternoon after an object resembling a hand grenade was discovered.

But it turned out to be a child's toy.

According to the New Straits Times, the object was found at about 1.40pm on a barrier pole near the entrance of the airport's departure hall.

District police chief Assistant Commissioner Kasim Muda stated that the bomb disposal unit was called to the scene before confirming it was a toy and not an explosive.

"CCTV footage showed a schoolboy, accompanied by a woman, placing the object at the location before walking away. Following that, security protocols were immediately implemented in the area to ensure public safety," he said.

According to The Star, the area was cordoned off and operations at KKIA were temporarily halted due to the scare.

Kasim added: "We are still looking for the person who left this fake bomb there."

[[nid:719193]]

drimac@asiaone.com