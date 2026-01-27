Chinese mother in Malaysia draws online attention for enrolling son in Islamic preschool

A mother in Malaysia has taken an unconventional route by sending her son to an Islamic school, a decision that has attracted media attention and sparked both praise and criticism.

Chan Zhu Er, 31, had enrolled her son, Low Zi Kang, 3, at Pusat Asuhan Tunas Islam (PASTI) in Chaah, Johor in November last year.

She had returned her hometown to attend to personal matters while her husband remained in Perak, reported Malaysian news outlet, The Star.

Known affectionately on social media as Kang Kang, the toddler is often seen wearing a green uniform, smiling, and greeting viewers in Chan's TikTok videos, where she also showcases his activities at school.

"Even though he has only been studying for three months, he can already say several Malay words, and sometimes he can even sing in Malay. I can see that he is happy at school," said Chan.

Despite that, Chan acknowledged that she has received criticism over her decision to send her son to an Islamic school rather than a Chinese-medium school, but added that it does not change her plans.

"People have been secretly messaging me, saying they don't agree with putting my child in a Malay religious school. I've even received rude words, but I don't care, because the teachers at PASTI Chaah are really good. I think it's good that children can learn about other cultures," she said, noting that her mother still lives in Chaah.

Chan explained that she enrolled her son in the school as a temporary childcare arrangement while she attended to her commitments .

"Chaah is a small town with only a handful of preschools and most of them cater to children aged four and above," said Chan, reported The Star.

"After asking around, only this place accepted my son. I also thought it would be good for him to mix with children from different background and learn Bahasa Malaysia at an early age."

She also expressed her appreciation for the school's teachers, praising their attentiveness and care, reported The Star.

Chan shared that she and her son would return to Perak in February to celebrate the Lunar New Year, after which she will begin a new teaching job at a kindergarten there in March.

"Thank you to everyone who supported us and left such loving and heartfelt comments. I hope that all races in Malaysia can live together in a harmonious environment," she said.

