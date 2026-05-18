Chinese tourist who didn't have money for return ticket arrested for entering KLIA departure area

A Chinese national was arrested on Saturday (May 16) after she allegedly entered a restricted area at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) without a valid flight ticket and behaved aggressively towards security officers.

In a statement on May 17, KLIA police said the incident took place at the Terminal 1 International Departure Gate C at about 1.35pm.

A video circulating on Threads shows the woman struggling with officers and screaming while being restrained. At one point, several female officers were seen carrying her away after she went limp on the floor.

The woman then attempts to crawl away while repeatedly shouting in Mandarin, "Help me! I don't want to be here!"

According to the Threads post, the woman had allegedly jumped from the second floor prior to the incident.

She was arrested by auxiliary police officers at about 1.45pm, said KLIA police.

KLIA police said in their statement that preliminary investigations revealed the suspect is a Chinese national who entered Malaysia on April 30 for a holiday with a friend, but she did not have enough money to buy a return ticket home.

The suspect was brought before the Sepang Court on May 17 and is being remanded for further investigations under the Protected Areas and Protected Places Act.

If found guilty of her offence under the Act, she faces a fine of up to RM1,000 (S$323) and/or up to two years' jail.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com