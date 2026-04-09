Chinese tourist removed from Malaysia Airlines flight after allegedly molesting stewardess

A Chinese traveller was escorted off a Malaysia Airlines flight after allegedly groping a flight attendant.

The incident occurred on flight MH318, which was scheduled to depart Kuala Lumpur for Beijing on Tuesday (April 7), reported China Press.

In a video on Chinese social media platform Weibo, the alleged molester is seen arguing with airport security staff and a flight attendant while seated on the plane.

During the exchange, the man is heard saying that he only "lightly tapped" the attendant, and that he should not be barred from boarding the plane.

"It's not my problem," he said, even adding that his actions would not be considered sexual harassment in Singapore.

The female flight attendant can also be heard refuting his claims and saying that his actions were "very inappropriate", which eventually led to security officers escorting him off the plane.

According to flight passenger Ye Yuanyi (transliterated), the altercation likely happened during the boarding delay.

Malaysia Airlines had changed the aircraft meant for the flight at the last minute, causing many passengers to be unable to scan their boarding passes at the gate.

Some passengers' seats were also changed, leading to them having to get new boarding passes printed.

Ye said that the situation was chaotic, with ground staff working slowly and no crowd control.

Many Chinese passengers also had trouble understanding the situation as there was no translation assistance available.

Ye said that he had not witnessed the actual altercation between the passenger and the flight attendant, but that the situation might not have escalated had the delay been handled better.

"I cannot say who was right and who was wrong. But what is certain is that this experience has left many Chinese passengers with a less than favourable impression of Malaysia," he said.

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dana.leong@asiaone.com

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