Civil servant restrained by female passers-by in Malaysia market after allegedly filming woman

A man in Pahang, Malaysia, was nabbed by a group of passers-by and arrested after allegedly filming a woman without her consent at a morning market in Temerloh on Nov 9.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), police also discovered footage of the victim, 33, as well as other pornographic material on the 41-year-old civil servant's phone.

The incident went viral after a video was shared on Nov 19 showing three women restraining a man.

One holds him in a loose headlock, while another woman can be seen holding on to the front of his t-shirt and the third holds onto his phone.

The man can be heard apologising, and one of the women accuses him of "recording a woman" and asks him how many times he has done so before.

The caption on another video reads: "A man who recorded a woman's buttocks was caught by members of the public at Pasar Sehari Termerloh. Young and unmarried girls, and aunties wearing loose clothing have become victims."

According to the NST, district police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Nasyim Bahron commented on the incident: "The victim, who noticed the suspect recording her about 10am, alerted members of the public, who apprehended the man. The suspect was taken to the police station, and the victim subsequently lodged a police report.

"Police found several secretly recorded images of the victim in the suspect's phone gallery, along with other pornographic videos and images."

He added the case is being investigated for insulting modesty and possessing obscene materials, for which he can receive a maximum prison term of three years and/or a fine.

