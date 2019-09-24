Dead baby discovered in clogged toilet at Malaysia bus terminal

The toilet wouldn't flush and overflowed with bloody water.

A cleaner startled by the sight sought help from taxi drivers who were taking a break at a bus terminal in Kuantan, Malaysia, on Monday (Sept 23).

At first, they thought a sanitary pad had caused the toilet to clog up, but they found an umbilical cord when they took a closer look.

After fishing out the cord with a wire, the toilet was still choked.

That was when they realised there was a baby inside and immediately called the police, Bernama reported.

Kuantan Sentral Bus Terminal PHOTO: Wikipedia/Chongkian

The police found the body of a premature, fully-formed baby in the toilet, which had been closed for upgrading works since Sept 19.

CCTV footage revealed that a woman clad in black had entered the female restroom at 6am that day with a luggage bag in tow.

Half an hour later, she was seen exiting the toilet wearing a baju kurung.