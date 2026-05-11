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Cleaner in Malaysia repays woman's kindness with boiled egg, leaves her in tears

Cleaner in Malaysia repays woman's kindness with boiled egg, leaves her in tears
Threads user Angelinaksjean received a gift - an egg - from a cleaner at her office.
PHOTO: Threads/Angelinaksjean
Khoo Yi-HangPUBLISHED ONMay 11, 2026 7:30 AMBYKhoo Yi-Hang

The best things in life come in small packages - even if that package is a boiled egg wrapped in some tissue paper.

A woman in Malaysia broke down in tears after a cleaner gave her a boiled egg at her office, according to a post by user Angelinaksjean on Threads last Thursday (May 7).

In her post, Angelinaksjean uploaded a photograph of a boiled egg wrapped in tissue paper, sharing that it was given to her by a cleaner at her office.

"The cleaner gave me a boiled egg because I once treated him to food," she explained.

The cleaner's act - and gift - while simple, meant a lot to Angelinaksjean.

"Never in my life have I eaten an egg while crying. I'm really too soft-hearted," she wrote.

Many other users also believed they understood the intention the cleaner had when he passed her the egg.

"Although it's just an egg, it's possible that it's a valuable food for him and a source of protein," one user said.

Another commented: "He's so kind, he wanted to buy something filling and healthy [for you]."

Some also shared their own experiences, having received food from the heart from others.

"Today I received nasi lemak as a donation from someone and cried as well," said a user.

"I got a boiled egg too," commented another user. "My colleague from the front desk gave it to me. I brought it home and ate it with instant noodles."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com

Good SamaritanskindnessmalaysiaCleaning sector
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