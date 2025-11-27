Coach operator Aeroline to resume services between Singapore and Malaysia on Nov 28

Malaysian coach operator Aeroline will resume operations between Singapore and Malaysia on Friday (Nov 28).

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Nov 26), the popular express bus service, which had been suspended by the Malaysian authorities since Nov 6, said: "Your trust carried us when our buses could not."

The month-long suspension was originally scheduled to end on Dec 6.

Malaysia’s Land Public Transport Agency said on Nov 2 that the service was suspended because the bus company continued dropping off passengers at its own locations instead of at a centralised bus terminal.

Aeroline, which called for the public’s support during its suspension, said in a notice then: "We hope it will give the government some time to realise the contribution Aeroline provides to society by enabling our passengers to experience seamless and convenient point-to-point journeys, which we have done in the past 23 years."

The centralised bus terminal – Terminal Bersepadu Selatan, which translates to southern integrated terminal – is located almost 13km away from Kuala Lumpur’s city centre.

The bus company was warned to change its services to an approved terminal.

Checks by AsiaOne found that Aeroline is selling tickets between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur with Corus Hotel listed as the drop-off point.

Aeroline also services routes from Penang and Johor Bahru to Singapore.

