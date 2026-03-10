Malaysia student dies after neck slashed by long-handled sickle carried on passing motorcycle

A 18-year-old college student in Perak died after his neck was slashed by a long-handled sickle carried by a man riding another motorcycle.

The victim, Adham Faisal, 18, a student at a vocational college, died at the scene on Monday (March 9) due to severe neck injuries, reported Malaysian news outlet New Straits Times (NST).

The victim's 17-year-old schoolmate also sustained injuries to his hand and is receiving treatment.

Hilir Perak district police chief Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said preliminary investigations found that the incident is believed to have occurred when a long-handled sickle carried by a man riding another motorcycle struck the victim's neck, reported Bernama.

According to police, the victim's motorcycle was travelling close to the other motorcycle, causing him to fall after being struck by the farming tool.

Two foreigners, aged 39 and 52, have been detained by the police for a week to assist with investigations, reported NST.

Authorities also seized a sickle and a motorcycle believed to be linked to the case, reported Malay Mail.

For causing death by negligence, offenders can be sentenced to a jail term for up to 30 years and a fine.

