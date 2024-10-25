Concrete slab falls and kills 7-year-old boy standing outside pizza outlet in Malaysia

A seven-year-old boy died after being hit by a concrete slab outside a Domino's Pizza outlet in Malaysia on Tuesday (Oct 22) night.

Ong Lun Keat was accompanying his father and five-year-old brother to a bank next to the pizza joint in Bukit Baru, Melaka when the incident happened at 10.15pm, said local police.

"As they exited the bank, a cement wall gave way and collapsed on them, causing [him] to sustain serious injuries. His 42-year-old father and younger brother suffered minor injuries," Melaka Police Assistant Commissioner Christopher Palit told The New Straits Times.

Six motorcycles in the vicinity were also damaged by the falling debris, said Palit, who added that the manager of the pizza joint had also lodged a police report.

Ong was rushed to Melaka Hospital for emergency treatment, but eventually succumbed to his injuries, reported The Star.

"The case has been classified as sudden death, and further investigations are ongoing," said the Palit.

