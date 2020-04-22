Coronavirus: Malaysia reports 57 new cases to 5,482 total, three more deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian health authorities on Tuesday (April 21) reported 57 new coronavirus cases, bringing the cumulative total to 5,482 cases as the daily increase in cases remained in double digits for the fifth straight day.

Malaysia's health ministry also reported three new deaths, bringing the total fatalities up to 92.

Meanwhile in Sarawak, eight Zumba participants, including six women, who were caught indulging in the activity during the movement control order (MCO), have been fined RM1,000 (S$325) each by a Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old female owner of the gym located at Jalan Salim in Sibu town, together with seven others aged between 23 and 58, pleaded guilty to the offence.

The owner was charged with allowing the activity to take place in her gym.

All of them were arrested by the police at about 12.15pm on Monday, when they were in the middle of participating in the activity.

The arrest was made following a tip-off from members of the public.

All of the accused had committed the offence under Regulation 3(2) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020.

