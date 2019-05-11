Country housing Jho Low refusing to cooperate

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysian fugitive Low Taek Jho, wanted over a multi-billion-dollar scandal at state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), is living in a country that has refused to cooperate on efforts to bring him back, Malaysia's police chief said yesterday, according to the state news agency.

Unconfirmed reports out of the Mediterranean island nation of Cyprus claimed he was living there.

Low, also known as Jho Low, has been charged in Malaysia and the United States over the alleged theft of US$4.5 billion (S$6.1 billion) from 1MDB, set up by former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak.

Low has denied wrongdoing.

His spokesman has said that Low had been offered asylum in an unidentified country and did not immediately respond to an e-mail request for comment yesterday.

Malaysian officials have located Low but the country where he has sought refuge has not been cooperative, police chief Abdul Hamid Bador said.

"We have sought the country's cooperation to return him (Jho Low) here, but he appears to be immune under the protection of the nation's authorities," Inspector-General Abdul Hamid was quoted as saying by state news agency Bernama, without naming the country.

"We have tried various approaches, but they are giving us many excuses such as he has since undergone cosmetic surgery."