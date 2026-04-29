Malaysian couple caught by religious authorities during supposed late-night hair dyeing session

A 20-year-old man and his 17-year-old girlfriend were detained by religious authorities in Kedah, Malaysia, after being caught together in a room.

He was supposedly helping the teen to dye her hair, reported Harian Metro.

Kulim district religious enforcement officer Anwar Sharifuddin Mat Saad they inspected the house in the early hours of Monday (April 27) based on a tip-off about a case of suspected khalwat, or close proximity.

Under Malaysia's Islamic law, it is an offence for an unmarried couple to be alone in a private place.

The girl's mother, who was in the living room, had allowed officers to enter the house, said Anwar.

"At the time, the girl's mother was watching television with a female friend and claimed she knew the man was in the house," he reportedly said.

The 20-year-old said he had met the girl on TikTok, and they have been chatting online for eight months, Anwar added.

The 17-year-old purportedly told officers she had asked the man to visit her home to help dye her hair, and her mother knew the two were in a room.

According to Sinar Harian, the girl's mother was unhappy with the raid and had questioned the enforcement officers.

Photos taken during the raid show the man sporting light pink hair, while the girl appears to have pink hair dye on.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com