'A hug full of longing': Malaysia couple surprised by son returning after 9 years in South Korea

A couple in Malaysia broke down in tears after being reunited with their son who had been in South Korea for nine years.

In a Threads video posted on Monday (March 9) by user aenisuhana, the son - dressed in a black T-shirt and pants and wearing a cap, sunglasses and a mask - walks up to his parents, who are cluelessly seated at a table.

He hands over a bag to his mother, who starts checking its contents, while he slowly removes his disguise.

The couple is stunned at his sudden appearance and the mother stands to hold him in a tight embrace as she begins crying.

After comforting his mother, the son embraces his father who also starts crying.

The user explained in the caption that they had actually hidden his mother's bag and she was "starting to cry because she couldn't find her bag".

When her bag was returned, she immediately checked the items inside as she was worried but was instead surprised by her son's appearance.

"A hug full of longing. Dad was holding back his tears," the caption read.

The heartfelt video went viral online, touching the hearts of netizens.

One user wrote: "Dad started to get emotional a little bit but he didn't show it. When you hugged him, he showed his emotions. ... I miss getting a hug from my parents."

Another netizen also commented with a video of his own reunion with his parents last year after spending five years in South Korea.

"This is me during last year Raya. Five years at Korea then finally back during Raya last year."

