Malaysian couple misplace wallet with $3,000 at JB mall, suspects Singapore man took it

When a Malaysian couple realised that their wallet had gone missing, they immediately retraced their steps to a restaurant which they had dined just 30 minutes before.

To their shock, the eatery's CCTV footage showed the elderly male diner who had been seated next to them pocketing the item, which had been left on their seat.

The alleged theft occurred at Aeon Mall Tebrau City at about 2.30pm on Tuesday (Jan 20), reported Shin Min Daily News.

The victim, surnamed Chai, explained that the wallet belongs to her husband, and contained his identity cards, driving licence, credit cards, along with cash of about $1,100 and RM5800.

He had just received his bonus and had withdrawn money to pay their home loan and buy trinkets for their children, she said.

Footage of the incident which Chai shared on Facebook showed the man shifting in his seat and looking around before leaning to his right to reach for the wallet. A woman seated at the same table as him remains seemingly indifferent.

Chai wrote that she and her husband were making payment at the counter when the elderly man noticed the wallet.

"Once we walked out of the eatery, he quickly took it. He could see that we had accidentally left it behind, so why didn't he call out to us?" she lamented.

Chai suspects that the man is from Singapore as his companion had paid with a YouTrip card, commonly used by Singaporeans for fee-free foreign currency transactions.

The couple have purportedly lodged a report with the authorities in both Malaysia and Singapore but said that the case has stalled.

"I was informed by the Singapore police that as the incident occurred in Malaysia, they do not have jurisdiction to take enforcement action," Chai claimed.

"At the same time, the Malaysian police stated that since the suspect is a Singaporean citizen and has already returned to Singapore, they are unable to proceed further."

Chai told Shin Min that she hopes the man will come forward to return the wallet or personally admit his wrongdoing if he is unable to return the money.

"If he returns it, we are willing to drop the case," she added.

