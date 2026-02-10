Cyclist narrowly escapes death after being run over by truck in Johor

A cyclist in Malaysia had a close shave with death after being run over by a truck.

According to dashcam footage posted to Facebook on Sunday (Feb 8), the incident occurred on Feb 7 at around 12.34pm.

While the location of the incident is not disclosed, some netizens believe that it happened at Skudai, Johor.

In the footage, a man on a bicycle is seen cutting across a busy street to turn right before being trampled over by a red truck.

The truck appears to knock the cyclist off his bicycle, running over the bicycle wheels before driving off.

The cyclist manages to raise his hand and call for help from another motorcyclist on the road, and is seen standing up towards the end of the 17-second video.

The video has since gone viral and garnered over 71,000 views, with netizens discussing the incident and who was at fault.

Some netizens said that the truck driver shouldn't shoulder full responsibility for the accident, and that the cyclist should not have been cycling in the middle of the road.

At the same time, others also said that the truck driver should have checked his side mirror before making the turn.

[[nid:729593]]

dana.leong@asiaone.com