Malaysian dad immediately recognises daughter disguised as waitress in emotional surprise reunion

A single glance was all it took for this father to recognise his daughter who had disguised herself as a restaurant staff to surprise her family after nine months away from home.

The touching scene purportedly took place in a restaurant in Malacca, Malaysia.

In a minute-long video shared by TikTok user serikyoo on Monday (March 9), a young woman donning a face mask and apron walks up to a couple with an omelette dish in hand.

As the "waitress" lowers the plate onto the table, the man makes eye contact with her and pauses in apparent surprise, having realised that it is his daughter.

Smiling, the woman moves between her parents and hugs her father, immediately prompting tears from the couple.

Her mother stands and embraces her in delight, with the trio all crying.

The clip ends with the man lowering his head and covering his teary eyes.

almost 9 month onboard. reaction ayah mahal sbb ayah jarang menangis macam tu 🥹 its very tough but after all , i survived because of them 🤍😭 thankyou @Charm Chea Restaurant for the suprise and preparation makanan sedapp dan murahh berbaloii 😍🤍

User serikyoo, whose nickname is Ecah, had been working as a seafarer for nine months, according to Malaysian media outlet BuzzKini.

"Dad's reaction is expensive because he rarely cries like that," she wrote in her post, thanking the restaurant for facilitating the reunion.

The video has garnered nearly three million views and 260,000 likes as of Wednesday afternoon.

Netizens took to the comments section to reveal that they had also been moved to tears.

"[She] must be the closest to dad... dad looked in her eyes and knew it was his child... thanks for all the tears," said one TikTok user.

"Why are you making us cry too?" quipped another.

"Her dad knows her right away. You're so loved I'm so happy for you," read a comment.

