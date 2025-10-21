From celebration to tragedy: At least 22 injured in Deepavali fireworks explosion in Kedah

Twenty-two people were injured after fireworks exploded along Jalan Paya Besar in Kulim, Kedah, on Monday (Oct 21) morning.

Kulim police chief Superintendent Zulkifli Azizan said the incident occurred at around 12.45am when a large crowd gathered along the roadside to watch the fireworks display.

"Several people were injured after the fireworks exploded exploded expectedly.

"Two ambulances were dispatched to the scene to provide initial treatment before the victims were taken to Kulim Hospital," the police chief said in a statement, adding that one man sustained a deep cut measuring about 5cm to his forehead, while others suffered minor burns and injuries.

Two arrested over explosion

Malaysian media outlet The Sun reported that two men have been detained in the aftermath of the explosion.

They had allegedly bought the fireworks from a stall and placed it by the roadside.

The explosion is believed to have happened because one of the two men allegedly inserted the fireworks upside down into a cylinder while intoxicated.

Malaysian police are investigating.

