Deepfake sex videos sent to several lawmakers demanding $128k: Malaysia hunting for suspect

The Malaysian government and police are investigating emails containing screenshots of explicit deepfake videos which were sent to several lawmakers and officials.

These emails likely originated from a single email address, said Minister for Communications Fahmi Fadzil in a Facebook post on Sunday (Sept 14).

They threatened to circulate the fabricated videos unless recipients paid US$100,000 (S$128,000).

According to Fahmi, initial checks revealed that the emails were written with almost identical wording and contained the same screenshots.

Among those targeted were multiple MPs, Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli, two Selangor exco members, a senator and an assemblyman.

Fahmi also received the same email.

He stated that the government views this incident seriously and has directed the Communications and Multimedia Commission to work closely with police to trace those behind these extortion emails, which were sent via Google's Gmail platform.

Fahmi also warned that sending offensive communications with the intent to intimidate is an offence under the Communications and Multimedia Act, punishable with a fine of up to RM500,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

He added that the case could also be investigated under Section 503 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to two years in prison, a fine, or both.

"The Madani government will not compromise with any party that abuses technology and communication networks to intimidate or deceive the public," said Fahmi.

"All efforts will be mobilised to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice in order to safeguard the security of society."

Malaysia Madani is a term referring to the policy framework of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's government.

