'If it spills, we'll be flying too!' Delivery rider in Malaysia receives request to deliver bag of live cockroaches

For many delivery workers, odd jobs can include unusual or unexpected items. But for one delivery man in Malaysia, he received a bizarre request to deliver live cockroaches.

In a video shared on Threads on Jan 19, the courier shows a mesh bag containing live cockroaches and cut-up egg cartons that he was tasked with delivering.

According to the post caption, he is currently working shifts with delivery company Lalamove.

While the reason for the delivery remains unclear, the post has sparked amusement among netizens, with some sharing their own unusual delivery experiences.

"My sister delivered a foetus which was picked up from a hospital," said one user, adding that it was even more frightening when she was asked to put it into a freezer containing several other foetuses at the destination.

Another netizen joked at the cockroach situation, noting that if the bag were to spill, it wouldn’t just be the cockroaches taking flight.

"If it spills, not only will the cockroaches be flying — we’ll be flying too!" the user wrote.

Some netizens also questioned the delivery of live animals.

"One Grab driver told me he once delivered two exotic animals — one in a cage and the other in a closed, sealed box. During the journey, he heard scratching noises from the box and became curious. Only upon arrival did he ask the recipient what was inside and was told it was an albino crocodile," said one user.

Another user commented that Lalamove does not know what drivers are transporting, as customers typically communicate directly with drivers.

"There is no rule saying you can’t transport animals when using Lalamove," added another netizen.

