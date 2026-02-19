This made my day: Disabled delivery rider in Johor earns plaudits for determination

A delivery rider from a courier company in Johor has won the hearts of netizens after a TikTok video of him in crutches and working on one leg was posted on Monday (Feb 16) by user Amerul Izuwan.

The video has since viewed more than 51,000 times as at Thursday (Feb 19) with more than 3,800 likes.

In the video, the delivery rider can be seen carrying boxes and arranging them around a warehouse, all while supported by crutches to make up for what appears to be a deformed left leg.

He places packages on a trolley before walking over to push it away with one hand, smiling as he does so.

He pulls the trolley up to the side of a white car with an open boot, presumably loading the parcels into the vehicle.

Despite the disability, the rider appears to move smoothly and swiftly.

In the comments section of the video post, a user by name of D.yah claimed that the disabled individual is her brother and that his leg has been damaged since birth.

"You're lucky to have a hardworking brother," said one user in response. "He's extraordinary."

She replied: "He has always been hardworking and knows how to earn his own money."

Many other comments also expressed support for D.yah and her brother, praising him for his determination.

"Where there's a will, there's a way," another netizen said.

A user also commented: "This brother sets a very good example that disability is not a barrier to earning a living."

