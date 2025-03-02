Disabled Malaysian boy seen 'walking' with hands in school gets walkers from kind donors after TikTok video went viral

A Malaysian boy no longer has to "walk" on all fours after receiving custom-made walkers from donors, following a viral video on TikTok showing him shuffling on the ground with slippers on his hands.

Muhammad Shairid Hadif Ridhuan Shah, five, was born without knees and calves — a result of Caudal Regression Syndrome.

His condition became highly publicised after his mother posted a video of him on Feb 17 crawling on the ground with slippers on his hands on his first day of pre-school in Johor.

The 30-second clip on TikTok has amassed more than 3.1 million views and over 144,000 likes since then, leading to an outpouring of sympathy from netizens, including many who offered to donate money.

But when iron workshop worker Muhd Idrus Harun noticed an earlier video, in which Shairid’s mother Siti Azah showed the boy trying out a wheeled walker at the hospital, accompanied by a caption that said she was unable to afford one at this point, he decided to help out in another way.

Instead of donating money, the former Royal Malaysian Air Force personnel decided to make a custom walker that would take into account Shairid’s height.

Speaking to Malay language news site mStar from his workshop in Kedah, he said this was his first attempt at making a walker, as his metalwork typically comprises awnings and grilles.

The father of three added that the walker costs about RM500 (S$151) to make, and said he wanted to ease the burden on Shairid’s mother — a single parent with five children.

"I wanted to help because I know what it’s like to struggle.

"I can’t provide any monetary assistance, but I knew that I could at least help with this," said Muhd Idrus.

At the moment, the walker he made has yet to arrive at Shairid’s doorstep, but his mother shared on Feb 28 that they have since received two other custom-made walkers, which Shairid has already taken to.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@sitiazah87/video/7476362014638607634?referer_url=www.straitstimes.com%2F&refer=embed&embed_source=121374[/embed]

Expressing her gratitude on TikTok, Siti Azah said: "Thank you to everyone who has helped, whether by donating money, toys, clothes, or getting walkers for us.

"I cannot repay the kindness you have shown to us, except to pray for your burdens to be eased... and for your good health."

ALSO READ: South Korean team develops Iron Man robot that helps paraplegics walk

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.