Dog dies after being skinned alive in Malaysia, animal welfare group condemns 'barbaric' act

A stray dog in Malaysia died after it was skinned alive on Wednesday morning (March 19) in Tawau, in the state of Sabah.

Pictures posted on the Malaysian Stray Animal Association (SAFM) Instagram page on Thursday (March 27), showed gruesome images of the animal's dorsal skin torn from its body.

According to the SAFM, the dog also suffered serious injuries to the thigh muscle of its right hind leg and an open fracture in its right ankle.

The dog was taken to a clinic, where it underwent nearly three hours of surgery, but died before it could be completed.

The vets also administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and adrenaline injections, but could not save it.

It is believed that the cause of death was internal bleeding or organ failure due to the traumatic injuries.

The post has garnered over 11,000 shares and 700 comments as at Friday (March 28).

Netizens expressed anger and sadness over the killing.

"I can't imagine the pain it must have endured," one user commented, while another questioned the perpetrator's actions, asking, "Why would you do this?"

Another user paid their respects, commenting, "May it rest in peace," adding that it would no longer be suffering.

The SAFM has strongly condemned the act, saying that "the act of skinning animals alive is an unacceptable crime in our society and must be stopped without compromise".

Under Section 18 of the Animal Welfare Enactment 2015, those convicted of animal cruelty in Malaysia will face a fine not exceeding RM100,000 (S$30,250), imprisonment for up to three years, or both, upon conviction.

