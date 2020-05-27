Dog dies after protecting Malaysian family from poisonous snake

We have often heard of the popular adage that "dogs are a man's best friend'', here's one real-life incident which proves how true it is.

On May 17, Alice Minggu took to Facebook to tell the heartbreaking story of how her pet dog, named Chiko, died after fighting off a venomous snake that had crawled into her family home in Bintulu, Sarawak.

The incident happened on the previous day, May 16. When the snake suddenly appeared in the dining room, Chiko bravely fought the snake and killed it, said Alice.

She shared a photo on Facebook showing the lifeless snake lying beside a door with bloodstains on the floor.

Unfortunately, her dog was also mortally injured and died shortly after.

''He fought till the snake died and quickly moved over to our car porch and took his final breath.

"It was so heartbreaking for us to witness the scene and to pull him out of the area seemed almost impossible as he will never back off," she recounted the incident in her post.

Chiko was just a local breed but he was fiercely loyal to the family who adored him.

"Many people claimed him as a very aggressive dog but yesterday he saved us but unfortunately we couldn't save him...," lamented Alice.

The dog had been with the family for six years and they buried him shortly after his death, according to SAYS. Alice said it was a tragic day for her family as they suffered a precious loss.

Her emotional Facebook post about Chiko has gained over 10,000 likes, 1,500 comments and 5,800 shares to date.

Many netizens offered their condolences and good wishes to Chiko, praising him to be a good and loyal dog.

PHOTO: Screengrabs/Facebook

"Truly our best dog ever. You will be forever in our heart Chiko. Till we meet again in a better place. Goodbye and rest in peace Chiko," Alice wrote in tribute to her beloved dog.

