'Don't make it an issue, friends': Malaysian laundromat with Muslim and non-Muslim washers draws mixed reactions

A unique set-up in a laundromat in Malaysia has caused mixed reactions online.

A TikTok video shared last Saturday (Nov 11) showed a laundromat having Muslim and non-Muslim segregated washers and dryers.

According to the 11-second clip, there appears to only be one non-Muslim washer and dryer while there were multiple Muslim washers and dryers. The location of this laundromat wasn't indicated in that video.

"What's happening to Malaysia?" TikTok user Sunmoon4view asked. "Halal and non-halal are mandatory, but what is this?

"Maybe in the future, we'll have Muslim money and non-Muslim money."

The video has since garnered over 260,000 views.

In the comments, netizens' views on such a move are mixed.

Several social media users felt that by segregating the washers and dryers, Muslim customers can wash their clothes without the fear of dog fur contamination.

"It's a good move," a netizen said.

"Maybe the laundromat owner is being considerate to his customers," another added.

"Don't make this an issue, friends. This is proof that we understand and celebrate differences."

Meanwhile, other netizens said that the laundromat is encouraging racial divide.

"This is kind of sad," one of them said.

"There's no segregation when donating blood," another added.

"Only in Malaysia," a netizen simply said.

In Sept 2017, a laundromat in Johor drew ire after it put up a sign forbidding non-Muslims from using the washing machines.

Speaking to The Star then, the owner said that he did so because "it's not just about clean clothes, but cleanliness as a whole."

"I am just providing an avenue for Muslims to do that," he added.

The laundromat later reversed their "Muslims only" policy after a dressing down from the state ruler.

