Driver rams into 6 vehicles at traffic light in Malaysia, tests positive for drugs

Police have detained a Malaysian man after he allegedly causing a seven-vehicle collision in Sibu, Sarawak.

He later tested positive for drugs.

Acting Sibu police chief Superintendent (Supt) Boniface Bajai said the incident occurred on March 12 at around 9.55pm.

The 24-year-old failed to stop at a traffic light and subsequently crashed into six other vehicles in front of it.

The police chief said all the vehicles involved were significantly damaged from the collision, but no serious injuries were reported.

"Initial urine screening conducted on the driver found that he tested positive for amphetamine-type drugs," Supt Boniface added.

The accident is being investigated as a case of reckless and dangerous driving.

If convicted, the driver faces a maximum jail term of to five years, a fine ranging from RM5,000 (S$1,620) to RM15,000, and disqualification from holding a driving licence for at least two years.

