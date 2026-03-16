Driver nabbed for touting at KL airport, charged traveller $26 for trip between terminals

A driver in Malaysia was caught touting at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport on Saturday (March 14).

He quoted an Indonesian passenger a fare of RM80 (S$26) for a ride from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1, said the Selangor Road Transport Department (RTD).

A check on Google Maps shows that the 8km ride takes about 10 minutes.

The Selangor RTD stated that it has seized the vehicle, a Perodua Alza, which bore a "taxi" sign on the roof.

For offering unlicensed or illegal ride services, offenders can be taken to court and if found guilty, fined up to RM50,000, or jailed up to five years, or both.

Anyone who abets such activities can also be prosecuted, said the authority.

[[nid:729070]]

lim.kewei@asiaone.com