Driver who caused death of Singaporean boy in JB accident pleads not guilty to driving while on drugs

The lorry driver involved in a Johor Baru crash which killed a Singaporean boy has pleaded not guilty to driving while on drugs.

I. Muniandy @ Ang Ah Leang, 57, was handed three charges of driving under the influence of drugs on Thursday (March 21), reported national news agency Bernama.

One of the charges is for causing the death of seven-year-old Mohamad Noah Saliqin Mohamad Khairuz.

The two other charges are for causing injuries to car driver Mohamad Khairuz Bahrawi, 44, and car passenger Lina Yulianti, 38.

The fatal accident occurred along Jalan Pantai in JB on March 16, when the accused reportedly lost control of his lorry and collided with a Singapore-registered car coming from the opposite direction.

The boy was flung out of the car and succumbed to his injuries in hospital on March 17.

His mother and another child aged two sustained minor injuries.

Muniandy had tested positive for methamphetamine, Johor police had said in an earlier statement.

His bail was set at RM4,000 (S$1,200) per charge, and ordered to surrender his passport and will have his licence suspended until the disposal of the case.

He is also required to report to the nearest police station once a month and refrain from contacting the victims.

The case will be mentioned again on April 23.

If convicted of causing the death of the boy, he faces a jail term of 10 to 15 years and a fine between RM50,000 and RM100,000.

If convicted of causing injury, he faces for each charge a jail term of seven to 10 years and a fine of between RM30,000 and RM50,000.

Each charge also carries the penalties of disqualification from holding or obtaining a driver's licence for at least seven years and cancellation of probationary licence.

