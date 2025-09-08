Drivers clash after luxury car pile-up on Johor Bahru highway

A fight almost broke out amongst some drivers following an accident involving their vehicles in Johor Bahru.

A 19-second video of the incident posted to Facebook group Community Roda Johor on Saturday (Sept 6) showed several people arguing along Pasir Gudang Highway, next to the collision.

One man can be seen walking up to another in a threatening manner, causing the latter to back up in an attempt to get away.

The former then walks back towards the collision and continues to berate the second man while being held back by others, seemingly drivers involved in the crash.

The video has garnered over 496,000 views as of Monday.

The Johor Bahru South police confirmed that an accident involving four cars, including three luxury sports cars - a Porsche Macan, a Mercedes-Benz, and a Ford Mustang - took place along the Pasir Gudang Highway in Johor at about 3.35pm on Saturday.

Johor Bahru South Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said that the crash was caused by a 41-year-old man who lost control of his luxury sports car on the rightmost lane of the highway.

The driver then rammed into another car driven by a 50-year-old man.

"The impact of the accident caused a pileup involving two other luxury sports cars driven by a 35-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man respectively," he said.

He added that none of the drivers sustained injuries, with only the front and rear sections of the vehicles being damaged.

The case is being investigated under the Road Transport Act for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Raub also said that a verbal altercation had broken out among the drivers involved after the accident, but they eventually settled the matter amicably.

"I advise all road users to drive carefully, avoid rushing and obey traffic rules to reduce the risk of accidents," said the assistant commissioner.

The police warned motorists that legal action will be taken against those who flout the law and endanger road safety.

