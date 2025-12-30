'Durian tsunami': Prices of Mao Shan Wang and other varieties hit 10-year low in Malaysia

Now may be the best time for durian lovers to indulge in the king of fruits from Malaysia.

Prices of durian across all varieties have fallen by more than half, hitting a 10-year record low, reported Sin Chew Daily on Dec 29.

The prized Mao Shan Wang, also known as Musang King in Malaysia, currently sells for RM35 ($11) per kilogram, down from RM90 previously, said Wang Fuxing (transliteration), who owns a fruit stall in Tai Ping, Perak.

Another durian seller interviewed by the Chinese publication stated that prices for the Black Thorn and Mao Shan Wang varieties have dropped to between RM15 and RM30 per kilogram.

Wang attributed the price drop to the bumper harvest during the last durian season of the year, leading to a glut in supply.

Qiu Zhengong, who works in the durian industry, echoed this view.

However, Qiu also noted that a drop in demand — due to parents tightening their purse strings ahead of the new school term — has contributed to the sharp fall in prices.

According to Sin Chew, some durian stall owners have resorted to selling the fruit "by piece", instead of per kilogram.

"Selling per piece, customers will feel that it is more worth it. After all, the weight of the durian shell contributes to the price per kilo," said Gopeng durian vendor, Zeng Rongjing.

Zeng said he sells the durians for between RM2 and RM15 each, with those priced up to RM5 being the most popular.

Industry players are also labelling the glut a "durian tsunami", after prices fell by more than 60 per cent in just one month, reported Sin Chew Daily via news site The Star.

The low prices have left durian orchard owners badly hit, with one stating that the worst affected are those who leased land or invested huge sums of money to grow the fruit.

The orchard owner, Zou Shengzhe, also attributed the weak demand to fewer orders from China.

