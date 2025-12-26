69-year-old man in Malaysia slashes private-hire driver's throat, steals her car and then crashes it

A private-hire driver in Malaysia was seriously injured after she was attacked and had her throat slashed by a 69-year-old man on Monday (Dec 22).

The suspect made off with her car, but police officers found him after he crashed the stolen vehicle in an accident shortly after.

In a statement on Tuesday, Sepang district police chief Norhizam Bahaman said the attack on the 60-year-old driver was being investigated as an attempted murder. The incident took place at about 9.40pm at a car park in Bandar Baru Salak Tinggi in Sepang, Selangor.

"The victim sustained severe slash wounds to her neck and left arm after being attacked by a man, believed to be armed with a sharp weapon," Assistant Commissioner Norhizam said, according to the New Straits Times.

"Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene with the victim's Perodua Bezza," he added.

The victim, who was known to the suspect, was rushed to Cyberjaya Hospital.

Meanwhile, the suspect got into a traffic accident at about 11.15pm in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan.

"Police found the suspect inside the victim's vehicle, covered in blood and suffering from injuries to his neck," said Norhizam.

He added that a kerambit, which is a curved knife with a finger ring, was also found inside the vehicle.

The suspect was taken to Cyberjaya Hospital's intensive care unit.

Investigations are ongoing.

[[nid:727215]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com