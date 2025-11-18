Car crushed, driver escapes unharmed after structure at Malaysia's rail project collapses

A structure at Malaysia's East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project collapsed on Tuesday (Nov 18) afternoon, crushing a car that was passing underneath.

An in-vehicle camera footage circulating on social media shows the structure's legs giving way just as a motorcyclist passes by.

Within a split second, the entire structure, including the platform it was supporting, collapses onto the road, crushing a grey Suzuki Swift hatchback.

According to the Bandar Baru Selayang fire and rescue station, the incident happened at about 1.45pm.

Selangor fire and rescue department operations assistant director Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar told Malaysian media that the victim escaped unharmed and was not taken to hospital.

"The victim had already been pulled out by members of the public before fire and rescue personnel arrived at the scene," he said.

The ECRL is a railway project under construction and it connects the eastern and western coasts of Peninsula Malaysia — from Port Klang in Selangor to Kota Bahru in Kelantan.

