Eerie sound heard in Malaysian condo goes viral; nothing suspicious, say police

A couple allegedly heard mysterious, muffled cries from a utility closet in a Malaysian condominium and eventually reached out to authorities for investigation.

Footage of the unusual noise was posted to Threads on Monday (Aug 3) by user pokerfac3dai.

In the video, the couple can be seen opening a utility closet door of the 23rd floor unit of Empire City's M Tower in Selangor.

A loud banging can be heard, along with what sounds like bursts of humming.

"Hey, are you okay?" asks the man behind the camera as he tries to locate the source of the sound and banging in the utility room.

Mysterious source

The user pokerfac3dai described how he and his wife had heard sounds coming from the utility closet since 9pm on Aug 1, before they left to buy dinner.

At midnight on Aug 2, the user claimed he heard a loud sound and muffled screaming again which felt like it was coming from a woman who is "gagged".

At 1am, the maintenance staff inspected the floors above and below the 23rd floor.

According to the Threads posts, the sound briefly stopped at around 2am and the staff concluded that it could be coming from the building's piping system.

However, the couple remained unconvinced, worried that someone "might still be in danger", the post said.

They allegedly heard the eerie sound again at around 3.30am.

The original post on Threads has 2,400 likes, with over 600 reposts and 1,900 shares.

Social media users speculated on the source and urged the user to reach out to the police.

Others wondered if there was something supernatural at work.

'Nothing suspicious found'

The management office of Empire City's M Tower provided an update on Aug 4, which was posted by the Threads user.

It said that security personnel and the building technical team had conducted "a thorough inspection of the area", with no suspicious persons or activities found.

Petaling Jaya district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shamsudin Mamat told local media outlet The New Straits Times that officers carried out inspection and security guards checked floors above and below the 23rd.

"Nothing suspicious was found," said Shamsudin, adding that security guards also heard the noise, but determined that it came from the building's water pipes.

In another Threads post on Aug 5, pokerfac3dai shared a video from the management office showing some pipes making a similar humming and banging sound.

The management urged residents not to create, circulate or share unverified information, rumours or speculative content to avoid causing unnecessary fear, anxiety and confusion.

[[nid:740388]]

laili.abdeen@asiaone.com