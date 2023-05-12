Elderly couple found lying by side of road in Johor after nearly fainting amid Malaysia's heatwave

The Malaysian police found an elderly couple lying by the side of a road in Johor after the pair nearly fainted amid the heatwave currently afflicting the country.

Around 3.50pm on Thursday (May 11), two police officers patrolling the area came across the couple who were heading back to their home in Kampung Tenang, said the police of Segamat district in Johor in a Facebook post.

They were found along Jalan Bukit Mambai in Labis, which is about 21km from their destination.

The couple’s unstable condition prevented them from riding their motorcycle, and the pair had to be driven home by one of the officers, the police said.

The other officer helped ride their motorcycle.

The police said the couple were doing fine but needed rest.

On Thursday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department issued a Level 1 heat alert for seven states: Kedah, Kelantan, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Sabah and Sarawak.

The daily maximum temperatures for these states are forecast to hit the range of 35 deg C to 37 deg C for at least three straight days. Negeri Sembilan saw the mercury peak at 38.4 deg C on April 22.

Special attention should be given to young children and the elderly to ensure that they are not excessively exposed to the heat, the police said.

The Education Ministry on Wednesday instructed that all outdoor activities in schools nationwide be temporarily halted.

The scorching temperatures have already claimed several lives. On April 25, an 11-year-old boy died of heatstroke and severe dehydration in the east coast state of Kelantan. The same day, a 19-month-old toddler died of severe dehydration, also in Kelantan.

Malaysia’s heatwave is expected to last until June.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.