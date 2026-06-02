'I don't even have money to get a haircut': Elderly man in Malaysia appeals for donations for late wife's funeral

An elderly man in Malaysia is seeking help from the public after sharing that he is unable to afford a funeral for his late wife.

The man's story was shared by prominent Malaysian social activist Kuan Chee Heng, also known as Uncle Kentang, in a Facebook post on Friday (May 29).

In Kuan's post, the elderly man shared his story.

"Please help me. My wife, Too Moi, was 78 years old and passed away peacefully last night.

"But I don't even have the money to get a haircut, let alone the money to cremate her and give her a dignified final journey.

"I'm sorry, my wife. I love you. But I can't give you a proper funeral."

The man added that he sought help from Kuan to appeal for public donations and to scatter her ashes at sea.

"Thank you to all the kind-hearted people in Malaysia. Please help us. We are truly poor and simply cannot afford the funeral expenses," he said.

Kuan wrote that the man urgently requires RM5,800 (S$1,860) for coffin and funeral expenses.

Donations can be made to the CIMB bank account of Kuan's charity organisation or via Touch 'n Go eWallet with transfers indicating "Too Moi Funeral".

In the comments section, netizens replied to say they have made a donation.

"Done... please do buy him food and provide haircut for him if there is any additional funds received," said one user.

"Hope my small act can help them. Maybe can help uncle with haircut if there is extra," said another.

"I wonder where is the family members… Sad to see still got elderly with this condition," commented another.

According to Tatler Asia, Kuan is the founder of Community Policy Malaysia, a crime prevention non-governmental organisation, and is known for his charity work.

His nickname Uncle Kentang comes from the Malay word for "potato", and has stuck around since his early charity work where he gave out provisions – notably potatoes – to the underprivileged.

In 2025, the Department of Statistics Malaysia reported that the country had an absolute poverty rate of 5.1 per cent, with the highest concentration of such incidences in the states of Sabah and Kelantan.

The average poverty line income, the minimum income level needed to meet basic living needs, was at RM2,705 (S$868) in 2024, it said.

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com