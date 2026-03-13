'Enough food, enough petrol': Malaysia's ministers assure public before Hari Raya

Malaysians were on Friday (March 13) assured that food and petrol supplies are sufficient for the upcoming Hari Raya festivities.

Speaking to the media after a special Cabinet meeting to discuss the impact of the ongoing Middle East conflict, both Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and Second Finance Minister Amir Hamzah Azizan gave assurances to the public.

"Fuel companies are familiar with the annual Hari Raya festive period. They will know how to ensure sufficient fuel supplies, considering the movement of people between states, such as from Kuala Lumpur to Terengganu, Kedah and Johor," Amir Hamzah said.

He added that fuel demand surge during the festive period is a "routine matter" that will be managed no differently as previous years.

Fuel subsidy costs in Malaysia rose from RM700 million to RM3.2 billion (S$1.03 billion) amid soaring global oil prices, as Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim kept subsidised Ron95 prices at RM1.99 ($0.64).

Meanwhile, Mohamad Sabu also urged Malaysians to celebrate the festivities with peace of mind.

"Rice, meat, chicken, vegetables and milk are all sufficient until at least May and June. There is no need for the public to panic," Sabu said, adding that Malaysians should however remain prudent and avoid unnecessary wastage.

Apart from domestic production, Malaysia's food supply is also imported from countries such as Argentina, Australia, Brazil, India and Pakistan, Sabu explained.

"So far, our food security is not affected," he added.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has however reminded government agencies and public servants to not spend lavishly on their Hari Raya celebrations this year.

"We want to celebrate but let's be reasonable. I want to make sure that the Treasury and government companies set a good example, and not compete to show who is more impressive. This is not even your money," the prime minister added.

