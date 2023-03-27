'Even though I'm Malaysian also cannot?' Driver gets caught fuelling Singapore-registered car with Ron95

Those driving in Malaysia have been warned not to fuel foreign-registered vehicles with Ron95, but it seems there are some who think they can get away with it.

In a video shared last Saturday (March 25) on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante, a man with a Singapore-registered car can be seen holding the yellow-nozzled Ron95 pump at a petrol station.

According to the post's caption, the incident apparently took place in Johor Bahru.

From the video, taken by an unidentified woman, it looked like he had already fuelled up his vehicle when he was caught in the act.

"Even though I'm Malaysian, also cannot [do it]?" the driver quizzed when confronted.

"Even if you're Malaysian, you're using a Singapore-registered car," the woman behind the camera replied.

"If you say you are Malaysian, you should know you cannot fill up the petrol using a Singapore car," she added.

The man, who appeared confused, claimed that he was able to fuel his car with Ron95 in Malacca and Kuala Lumpur.

"Cannot," the woman repeated, while the driver nodded nonchalantly.

In the comments, several netizens were angered by the man's actions.

When the land borders reopened last April, a number of photos had surfaced online, showing drivers openly pumping their Singapore-registered vehicles with Ron95 petrol in Malaysia.

It prompted the authorities there to warn patrol stations against the sale of subsidised petrol to foreign-registered vehicles.

The ban has been in place since Aug 1, 2010.

Under Malaysian law, individuals can be fined up to RM1 million (S$321,000), or jailed three years or both if found guilty, while entities and companies can be fined a maximum of RM2 million.

