Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son

PHOTO: Instagram / @rihanapetra
The Straits Times

The former Russian wife of the ruler of Kelantan has for the first time made public the face of a boy that she says is their son, in another twist to the couple's divorce saga and the baby's paternity.

The baby was first shown to MailOnline, the digital version of the UK DailyMail.

Ms Oksana Voevodina, 27, has now uploaded a picture of Ismail Leon in an Instagram post. She uses the name Rihana Oksana Petra on Instagram.

"Hello. my name is Ismail Leon. I'm 5 months old and my mum loves me very much," the caption accompanying the post says.

The post garnered more than 35,000 likes so far, and 2,000 comments, with many praising the "cute" cherubic baby.

The former Miss Moscow was said to have married Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V on June 7 last year, when he was the Malaysian King, but their whirlwind marriage broke down.

Ms Voevodina told MailOnline: "He looks every bit like his father and he has this Asian-looking face."

She claims that the baby was conceived on the couple's honeymoon in Australia after their wedding in June last year. Ismail Leon was born on May 21.

"He's same handsome as his father. And he's very talkative and I love him very, very much," she said.

Ms Voevodina claimed that the ruler had told her when they planned a family that children were "our legacy".

"But how it can be his legacy if he has never seen him in his life?" she asks.

She has said that she is willing to let her son take a DNA test to prove his paternity.

Sultan Muhammad, 50, through his lawyer Eversheds Harry Elias lawyer Koh Tien Hua said earlier this month that despite her claims, the ruler did not "abandon" Ms Voevodina, who left of her own accord to return to Russia.

She was named as Rihana Oxana Gorbatenko in the letters.

The couple's divorce was carried out in Singapore on June 22 this year in accordance with traditional Islamic law.

The Kelantan Syariah Court gave its permission for the divorce and it issued the divorce certificate on July 1.

Their marriage and breakup garnered much attention, especially after pictures and videos of the wedding were spread online.

On her Instagram, she has put up their pictures dining and posing together.

In January this year, amid questions whether he had married secretly, Sultan Muhammad, whose full name is Tengku Muhammad Faris Petra Sultan Ismail Petra, stepped down as the Malaysian King.

This was the first time that the titular head of Malaysia, who reigns for five years in a rotation among nine royal houses, had abdicated.

He is still the ruler of Kelantan.

In September, the sultan condemned the dissemination of "personal photos" and comments about his personal lilfe on social media.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

More about
malaysia

TRENDING

Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
Singapore dad shares the heartbreak of losing his baby to Kawasaki disease
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
House tour: A bright and spacious 3-bedroom HDB in Bishan
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong&#039;s home argues she was framed
Lawyer of maid convicted of stealing from Changi Airport Group chairman Liew Mun Leong's home argues she was framed
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
77-year-old man dies after being knocked down by SMRT double-decker bus at Yishun junction
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here&#039;s how you can get a free one-year subscription
Apple TV+ is now available in Singapore. Here's how you can get a free one-year subscription
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
Malaysian driver sends pedestrian flying, blames her for the accident
&#039;No one likes you&#039;: Maid abuses boy in public
'No one likes you': Maid abuses boy in public
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Taiwanese screen goddess Brigitte Lin, 65 and young at heart
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
More workplaces to get funds for facilities for staff to freshen up after walking or cycling to work: LTA
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore
Keto diet 101: A guide to low-carb restaurants, bakes and snacks in Singapore

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

From a $20,000 &#039;jet plane&#039; to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
From a $20,000 'jet plane' to a simple cremation, he plans the final party of your life
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
1-for-1 buffet dining promotions in Singapore (November 2019)
We try McDonald&#039;s new Choco Banana Pie, get up to 50% off Beauty in The Pot &amp; other deals this week
We try McDonald's new Choco Banana Pie and here's our verdict
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K
Planning to break up after you BTO-ed? You might lose up to $78K

Home Works

What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Video: All you need to know about purchasing a new HDB apartment in 1 min
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Ikea collaborates with Virgil Abloh of Off-White, for a super cool furniture collection
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you&#039;ll want to return to every day
Simple ways to turn your home into a happy place you'll want to return to every day

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Jam Hsiao and Jay Chou take down &#039;blackface&#039; photos at Halloween party from Instagram
Jam Hsiao dresses up as Will Smith for Halloween but removes photos later - because ‘blackface’?
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong&#039;s daughter
Is this worth $170,000? Netizens disapprove of artwork by Faye Wong's daughter
&#039;I&#039;ve never been jealous of my brother&#039;, says Christopher Lee&#039;s younger bro Frederick
'I've never been jealous of my brother', says Christopher Lee's younger bro Frederick
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum&#039;s salary to buy game character &#039;skins&#039;
10-year-old boy drains $1.7k of mum's salary to buy game character 'skins'

SERVICES