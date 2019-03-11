Ex-wife of Kelantan sultan shows off baby whom she says is their son

The former Russian wife of the ruler of Kelantan has for the first time made public the face of a boy that she says is their son, in another twist to the couple's divorce saga and the baby's paternity.

The baby was first shown to MailOnline, the digital version of the UK DailyMail.

Ms Oksana Voevodina, 27, has now uploaded a picture of Ismail Leon in an Instagram post. She uses the name Rihana Oksana Petra on Instagram.

"Hello. my name is Ismail Leon. I'm 5 months old and my mum loves me very much," the caption accompanying the post says.

The post garnered more than 35,000 likes so far, and 2,000 comments, with many praising the "cute" cherubic baby.

The former Miss Moscow was said to have married Kelantan's Sultan Muhammad V on June 7 last year, when he was the Malaysian King, but their whirlwind marriage broke down.

Ms Voevodina told MailOnline: "He looks every bit like his father and he has this Asian-looking face."

She claims that the baby was conceived on the couple's honeymoon in Australia after their wedding in June last year. Ismail Leon was born on May 21.

"He's same handsome as his father. And he's very talkative and I love him very, very much," she said.

Ms Voevodina claimed that the ruler had told her when they planned a family that children were "our legacy".

"But how it can be his legacy if he has never seen him in his life?" she asks.