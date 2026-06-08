6, including baby, killed in crash after Malaysian man drives new car collected that morning

A family of six, including a two-month-old infant, died on Sunday (June 7) when the newly-purchased car they were travelling in collided with a lorry in the Malaysian state of Kedah.

They had been on the road to visit the grave of a family member when the fatal accident occurred at about 3.45pm near the town of Sungai Petani, said local police.

The deceased were identified by Bernama as Ahmad Syafiq Ahmad Shukri, 29; his younger brother Ahmad Fahim Ahmad Shukri, 21; Nora Mohd Husin, 55; Jamaliah Sannusi, 29; Iskandar Affan Ibrahim, seven; and two-month-old Ahmad Mikail Ahmad Syafiq.

A three-year-old girl, Aulia Sofea Ahmad Syafiq, sustained severe injuries in the crash.

A bereaved family member said to reporters that the new car - a Proton X50 - belonged to Ahmad Fahim, who had just received the sports utility vehicle (SUV) earlier in the day.

Malaysian police had earlier said on Sunday that Ahmad Syafiq was behind the wheel at the time of the accident.

However, the police clarified on Monday that further investigations show that Ahmad Fahim was driving the car at the time of the crash.

Iskandar's father, Ibrahim Ghazali, told Bernama that the brothers had stopped by his home in Penang to pick up their nephew.

The seven-year-old boy seemed very excited to go on the ride, he added.

Ahmad Syafiq was a junior police officer in Penang.

The six victims are expected to be laid to rest on Monday, reported the New Straits Times.

Lorry driver remanded

Dashcam footage circulating online showed the SUV entering the opposite lane and into the path of an oncoming lorry.

Kedah police chief Adzli Abu Shah said the 49-year-old lorry driver tested negative for substances, and preliminary investigations found that he was operating the heavy vehicle at 60km/h, according to Bernama.

He will be remanded to assist with ongoing investigations.

The police chief has also asked the public to refrain from spreading false information and speculating on the accident.

"Some people told me that the lorry driver was drunk and also brought up the driver’s race," he was quoted as saying.

"I would like to inform that the victims are Malay and the lorry driver is also a Malay, so such actions are highly irresponsible."

Adzli stated the new car will also be sent for further inspection as part of the probe.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this article/article's headline incorrectly stated the SUV driver was Ahmad Syafiq. The Malaysian police later clarified it was Ahmad Fahim.

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lim.kewei@asiaone.com