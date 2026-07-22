Family gathering in Malaysia ends in tears as man dies in highway crash

It was supposed to be a family reunion for eight siblings in Malaysia — but one of them would never be able to attend another.

Mohd Haikal Hanifah, 29, was among three people who died in an accident around 4am on Tuesday (July 21) after their lorry crashed into a trailer along the East-West Highway in Malaysia, The New Straits Times reported.

Haikal's sister, Shazleen Hanifah, told the media on Tuesday that the family had organised a dinner on Monday night, but he declined to attend, saying that he had a consignment of chicken to deliver in Kedah.

He also told her that this would be his last trip before taking a break from work.

"We never expected that to be our final conversation," Shazleen, 32, said.

"I never imagined those words would actually come true. It truly was his last time driving a lorry—and he is now resting forever," Harian Metro quoted her as saying.

Haikai had been working as a lorry driver temporarily as he was taking up another job suggested by his friend, Mohammad Zakwan, Sinar Harian reported.

Zakwan, 25, also died in the accident along with lorry driver Norazeman Abdul Aziz, 42.

Zakwan's sister, Azwani Mohd Nor, said that her brother, too, was planning to take leave and that it was his last assignment.

Norazeman's wife, Norida Talib, 46, told The New Straits Times that her husband had just resumed work last Friday after taking a break for several months due to gout.

[[nid:740538]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com