Family of Irish girl who died in Malaysia seeks inquest: Lawyer

Family members gather to see the body of 15-year-old Irish girl Nora Anne Quoirin at Tuanku Jaafar Hospital in Seremban, Malaysia, August 13, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

SEREMBAN - The parents of an Irish girl who was found dead in Malaysia last year have asked the authorities in Kuala Lumpur to conduct an inquest into the death, their lawyer said on Tuesday (Jan 21).

Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, went missing in early August from a rainforest resort in Seremban, about 70km south of the Malaysian capital, a day after her family arrived on holiday.

Her naked body was found 10 days later near a jungle stream in a deep ravine near the Dusun resort, where the family was staying.

Lawyer Sankara N. Nair, who is representing the family, said he has written to Malaysia's attorney-general asking for an inquest on the parents' behalf and is yet to hear back from the country's top prosecutor.

"They feel that the investigation carried out by the police is not thorough," Mr Nair told reporters at a court complex in Seremban after appearing for case management for a separate civil lawsuit filed by Quoirin's parents.

Mr Nair said the family has filed a civil negligence lawsuit against the resort operator claiming RM152,000 (S$50,000), saying the resort was unsafe.

"My client is saying that the place was unsafe and the window latch was broken. So they are alleging that somebody can take the little girl out (of their room)," he said.

Dusun and the Attorney-General's Chambers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Malaysian police last year ruled out abduction as a motive, saying they had found no signs pointing to foul play.

Officials have said an autopsy established that Nora Anne had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress. She had suffered intestinal damage, and died two or three days before her body was found, they said.

But the family feared a criminal connection to the disappearance, saying she had special needs and had never before left them voluntarily, a British victims' group, the Lucie Blackman Trust, said last year.

More about
malaysia coroner's inquest Civil lawsuits Children and Youth

TRENDING

Here&#039;s the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Here's the salary you need to earn to afford these homes in Singapore
Jackie Chan: I&#039;ve nearly lost my life over 200 times
Jackie Chan: I've nearly lost my life over 200 times
Glass tabletop &#039;explodes&#039; during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
Glass tabletop 'explodes' during hotpot dinner, leaves behind bloodied mess
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
5 reasons why UNDONE watches make classy, customised gifts for someone special (including yourself)
Malaysia&#039;s largest carnival, popcorn festival &amp; other things to do in JB this CNY long weekend
Malaysia's largest amusement park opens in JB tomorrow
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
We did a fengshui reading for the office and I found out how to improve my luck at work
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by &#039;ungrateful&#039; kid
$100 only? Singaporeans tickled by 'ungrateful' kid
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Jay Chou enjoys atas birthday weekend, but wife never give face
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Singaporean singer A-Do gets a little heavier and netizens have opinions
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
Watch out for the bike: Teens cycling in Plaza Singapura
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
YouTuber slammed for faking ankle injury to get business class upgrade on Cathay flight
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle
Army women who survived Tekong share how they handled their period in the jungle

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
5 game-changing home appliance cleaning hacks for CNY
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I&#039;m happier than ever
I quit my dream job, went out of my comfort zone and I'm happier than ever
R&amp;B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions &amp; other deals this week
R&B Tea free upsize for those born in the year of the Rat, Sheng Siong CNY promotions & other deals this week
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year
Why I decided not to buy any new clothes for CNY this year

Home Works

7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
Your spring cleaning checklist for CNY 2020
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay
House tour: Industrial-style, cat-friendly HDB BTO home in Boon Lay

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Handmade CNY decorations at Fusionopolis stolen within a day of display
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
Endless visiting: What AsiaOne staff wish Chinese New Year is like
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
After 18-year wait, NSman remembers to return $80 borrowed from officer
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife
Maid, 34, arrested for attacking employer with knife

SERVICES