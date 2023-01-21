'Family is priceless': Man rents 2 buses so he and 60 other strangers can reunite with their families in Malaysia for CNY

A bit of thinking outside the box helped one man get home for Chinese New Year — along with the 60-odd people he aided as well.

A worker in Singapore, faced with a dearth of both train and bus tickets to his hometown in Pahang, decided to take matters into his own hands by renting a bus to get back home over the lunar new year holidays, reported Sinchew on Friday (Jan 20).

Explaining his decision, the man, surnamed Lin according to the Chinese news site, told reporters that his past experiences travelling back home had been far from convenient.

Tickets would be fully booked, he said, and many people would have to find alternative means or find someone willing to share a car ride back to their hometowns.

"For the past two years during the pandemic, many people working overseas have been unable to return home," the Pahang native told the Malaysian news outlet. "Now that [restrictions are gone], everyone wants to go back to their hometown for the holidays and reunite with their families."

So he came up with an idea — what if he booked his own bus and shared the cost with other travellers?

His idea was so well-received by those who came to learn about it that the one bus he had intended to book quickly became two, catering to 62 cross-border travellers wanting to head to Pahang from Johor Bahru (JB).

But the plan didn't come cheap. In fact, bus tickets usually cost about RM29 (S$8.93) each, said Lin, but he had to pay more than double of that at RM64 per ticket.

The total cost of renting one bus was RM1,900, Lin shared.

The price was an amount that they were willing to swallow, however. He added: "Although it's twice as expensive as the price of a public bus ticket, it's still acceptable. After all, family is priceless.

"Being able to go back to my hometown to meet my family and have a reunion dinner — that's something very precious."

However, the process to get home wasn't exactly smooth-sailing, Lin revealed.

He admitted that the process of chartering the buses was hectic, but thankfully all 62 passengers managed to get on the bus and arrive home after six hours on the road.

It is not clear from the report when the journey happened.

"Our hometowns and families are the most important thing to people like us. I'm very glad that I've been able to help out other travellers, and also very pleased to be able to get home in time for festivities."

As for their return trip to Singapore, it's unlikely that the group will come together again, shared Lin, due to their varying work schedules.

Queues from Singapore to JB have revved up this festive season, with some travellers having to queue for three hours, according to a report by Channel News Asia on Friday evening.

According to the One Motoring website, traffic at both the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoints towards JB appeared to be congested as of this afternoon.

