FamilyMart employee in Malaysia splashes entire bowl of oden on delivery rider, gets suspended

A convenience store employee in Malaysia has been suspended for throwing a hot bowl of oden at a delivery rider, Malay Mail reported on Thursday (May 28).

In a video of the incident circulating on social media, the disgruntled FamilyMart staff can be seen splashing the one-pot dish at the rider from behind the counter.

The 23-second video, reportedly taken at a FamilyMart outlet in The Core, Kota Damasara in Selangor, does not show why the employee decided to do so.

In a post on X, a netizen claiming to be the rider said he had asked the convenience store staff about his order and she replied rudely before throwing the oden at him, Free Malaysia Today reported.

She can also be seen turning and walking away from the rider after the incident.

While the reason behind the dispute remains unclear, many netizens raised the possibility of the hot dish causing burns, The New Straits Times reported.

"The oden soup is hot — what right does the FamilyMart worker have to throw hot soup at the rider? This kind of thing should be taken to court," one user said.

Another commented: "Even if the Grab rider was involved in a verbal argument, you still cannot justify throwing something hot at him.

"Whatever the reason, that is already assault."

Responding to concerned netizens on their Facebook page, FamilyMart Malaysia wrote in a comment on their latest post that the company is aware of the video and is investigating the incident "with priority and urgency".

"FamilyMart does not tolerate any rude, unsafe, or disrespectful behaviour towards anyone at our stores," the company said, adding that the employee involved has been suspended amid ongoing investigations.

"Please be assured that this matter is being handled seriously, and we will take action."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com