'I thought they had run away': Father in Malaysia finds decomposed bodies of daughter, boyfriend

It's not uncommon for couples to spend some time away from their families — but this father felt something amiss when his daughter went two weeks without contact.

Unfortunately, he made a heartbreaking discovery when he found the decomposed bodies of his daughter and her boyfriend in Jalan Setia Indah, Setia Alam in Malaysia, reported The New Straits Times on Sunday (Feb 8).

He shared with the Malaysian publication that he had tried on numerous occasions to contact her via phone, but she did not pick up.

The father, who declined to share his name, also made visits to the rented double-storey home in Setia Alam, calling her name at the gate.

"Each visit was unsuccessful. I had called out to her and her boyfriend, with no success. Their shoes at the door also appeared undisturbed," he said.

"I thought they had run away."

The landlord eventually contacted him because the couple had failed to pay rent, prompting them to go to the home to check on the couple.

The duo noticed a stench even before they opened the door, The New Straits Times reported.

"I already knew that something was wrong," the father recounted.

In the home, they opened a room to find a shocking scene — his daughter's body was decomposing on a bed, while her boyfriend's body laid lifeless on the floor.

It was then that the duo contacted the police.

The bodies were subsequently sent to Shah Alam hospital for post-mortem examination, news outlet Kosmo reported.

The police determined that there were no injuries to the bodies, and that both daughter and boyfriend had been dead for over a week.

Trouble in paradise

Speaking with Harian Metro, the victims' neighbour, Iman, said the couple often quarrelled with one another.

"They were always fighting, inside or outside the house, at night and during the day," he said.

"But the fighting subsided about two weeks ago."

Iman, 31, along with his wife, believed the couple had moved out due to noise complaints, but his wife started to notice a strange odour a few days ago.

"At the time, she thought a cat had died. None of us expected there to be dead bodies in the house," Iman said, according to Harian Metro.

He added that the police had made inquiries with neighbours and he willingly provided information.

