Drivers, passenger of 2 cars involved in minor accident mowed down by speeding Mercedes on Malaysian highway

A motorcyclist, who had stopped along the federal highway in Malaysia to film the aftermath of a minor accident between two cars, ended up witnessing a horror crash which has since claimed the lives of at least two persons.

The accident happened on Tuesday (Jan 20) at around 4.20am along the federal highway towards Klang.

Assistant Commissioner (ACP) Ramsay Embol said that the initial accident involved a Honda HRV compact crossover driven by a man in his 50s, with a female passenger also in her 50s, and a Proton compact hatchback driven by a man in his 20s.

"All three exited their vehicles (on the rightmost lane) and were standing between their vehicles when a Mercedes failed to avoid them and collided with the Proton and the three persons," ACP Ramsay added.

In the seven-second video taken by the motorcyclist, a woman is seen using her phone, presumably to take pictures of the damage suffered by the Honda compact crossover.

Another person is seen standing beside the Proton hatchback, while a tall man is seen using his phone in between the two cars.

Within a second of the Mercedes coming into the video frame, all three persons, including their vehicles, were run over.

According to ACP Ramsay, the man and woman in their 50s died of head and body injuries, while the Mercedes and Proton drivers remain in a critical condition.

Blood and urine samples have been collected from the Mercedes driver as part of ongoing investigations.

[[nid:728464]]

editor@asiaone.com