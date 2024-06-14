Fire at Genting Highlands theme park put out; no casualties reported

BENTONG, Malaysia – A fire broke out at Resorts World Genting in Genting Highlands late in the afternoon on June 14.

The fire had been put out, and there were no casualties, Pahang Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Abdul Ghani said.

A spokesman for Genting Malaysia said the fire broke out at the four-storey SkyAvenue shopping mall at around 4.30pm. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5pm.

Photos and videos that have been shared on social media show plumes of black smoke and fire gutting at least one side of the building.

The fire started at the second floor of the building before spreading to the fourth floor, MalayMail reported, citing a Pahang fire department memo.

All other areas of Resorts World Genting were not affected, the company spokesman said.

"Evacuation was carried immediately to ensure members of the public are out of harm’s way. Our fire units responded promptly to extinguish the fire," Genting Malaysia said in a statement.

when my friend said he was on fire in genting casino I didn't know this was what he meant pic.twitter.com/PsEr7UKU4r — Matahari Papi (@mataharipapi) June 14, 2024

