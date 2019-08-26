Firefighters battling forest fire northwest of Singapore

JOHOR BARU - Malaysian firefighters have been battling for days to extinguish a massive forest fire in Johor's Iskandar Puteri district.

Some 16ha of forest at Kampung Pekajang started burning last Friday afternoon (Aug 23) due to the current dry weather in the state.

However, strong winds have caused the fire to spread, engulfing some 98ha of the forest.

Johor Fire and Rescue Department director Yahaya Madis said around 80 firemen have been fighting to prevent the fire from spreading further, and since Sunday, they have extinguished 45 per cent or 44ha of area that was burning.