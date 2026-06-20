'Sometimes we just need a hug': Firefighters in Malaysia comfort motorcyclist sitting by highway for nearly 9 hours

Firefighters in Malaysia sat down beside a highway in heavy rain with a distressed motorcyclist to comfort him, according to a video uploaded to TikTok by user Wan_zazi on Wednesday (June 17).

The now-viral video has garnered over 1.4 million views and more than 90,800 likes as at Friday (June 19) evening.

According to the Malaysian publication Harian Metro, the incident took place along the highway in Ipoh, Perak, at around 9am.

Senior fire and rescue officer Nor Azam Abd Rahman told the publication they had been informed of a man sitting on a kerb beside the highway since 1am.

As they were returning to the station from a separate incident, they checked on the man and found him there.

The video shows that while the man's jacket had a hood, he does not pull it over his head, leaving him drenched in the rain as firefighters approach him.

He later pulls up his hood as firefighters negotiate with him, patting him on his back.

However, the man briefly glances at the firefighter beside him before turning away, looking down at his feet.

The man is also visibly shivering with his clothes completely soaked through.

One of the firefighters can be heard comforting him, advising him to return home to his wife and discuss his issues with his family.

After spending about 15 minutes, he can be seen packing his belongings to head home, Malaysian publication Says reported.

On TikTok, many comments expressed sympathy for him, urging greater care in speaking with those who may be going through tough times.

"The truth is that when we are in this situation, we don't know how to express ourselves… sometimes we just need a hug," said a user.

Another user said: "I've been in a situation like this before but I'm lucky because I have a car, and I'll sleep in the car… Only those who have been through it know what we feel."

"Maybe he just wants to be calm and sit away from everyone else," commented another. "He wants to be alone… hopefully things will be easier for him."

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khooyihang@asiaone.com