First class service: AirAsia so impressed by this banquet waiter, it wants him on its crew

Dream jobs don't usually fall from the sky, but there might be an exception for this young man.

Izz Ahmad Danial was recently offered the opportunity to become an air steward with Malaysian carrier AirAsia — after his first-class service at a banquet impressed one of the bosses of the company.

Last Saturday (July 2), Arman Rashid, manager for AirAsia's cabin crew group communications and culture, uploaded a TikTok video in search of the banquet server.

"To anyone who comes across this young man by chance, please tag me. AirAsia is currently searching for him. We want to offer him a job in our company," he said in the video.

"My boss attended an event at Concorde hotel the other day and met the guy. He was very attentive and polite. He wants to offer him the job."

Thanks to the power of social media, the 21-year-old soon saw the video and left a comment to identify himself.

'My name is Izz Ahmad Danial. I work at Concorde Hotel as a banquet server. Sorry, I just noticed your TikTok post. I'm very grateful.' PHOTO: Screengrab/TikTok

In an interview with mStar, the 21-year-old said he's been working part-time at the hotel since 2019.

Sharing more details about the incident, Izz said he was actually approached by Suhaila Hassan, AirAsia's group head flight attendant on June 26.

"All of a sudden, she offered me a job as a cabin crew for the airline, but I don't have enough qualifications to earn a place in the company," he told the Malaysian publication.

Izz studied in a religious school in Kedah until he was 16 when his mother sent him to Yemen to continue his education till 2019.

Despite the lack of credentials, Izz said Suhaila "insisted" that he join the company, which was more than willing to train him.

"I have to start from the bottom, and I also have to learn English, in addition to a few other conditions that need to be fulfilled," said Izz.

He added: "I consider this offer a new challenge for me. I'm very grateful because not everyone gets these opportunities."

So, did he take up the offer? Looks like it's still up in the air.

ALSO READ: SIA steward surprises passenger with handmade thank you card

claudiatan@asiaone.com