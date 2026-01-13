Malaysia government sets aside S$7.6m to subsidise 60,000 students for domestic air travel

The Malaysian government has set aside RM24 million (S$7.59 million) for its student flight subsidy programme for 2026, potentially benefitting 60,000 students, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He was speaking at an event to launch the 2026 edition of the programme at Universiti Putra Malaysia on Tuesday (Jan 13).

Under the programme by Malaysia's Ministry of Transport, eligible students can apply for a RM400 voucher to subside their domestic travel between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia.

It was introduced in 2023 to ease the cost of flying home for students during semester breaks.

According to the ministry, eligible students will receive a RM400 voucher, which can be used to purchase economy-class flight tickets — either one-way or return — with participating airlines: Malaysia Airlines, AirAsia, Batik Air, Firefly and MASwings.

At the event, Loke also announced that the Malaysian government has expanded the programme, also known as FLYsiswa, to include students from the National Academy of Arts, Culture and Heritage, the Department of Labour's industrial training institutes, as well as government and state-linked universities.

The expansion is expected to benefit an additional 6,278 students. Previously, only students from Malaysia's public universities qualified.

According to Loke, 37,000 students — or 75 per cent of those eligible — claimed the voucher in 2023, while 37,500 students claimed it in 2024.

"In 2025, some 44,700 students claimed the RM400 subsidy despite more than 50,000 being eligible. I hope more students will claim it this year," Malaysian media outlet New Straits Times reported Loke as saying.

The programme's 2026 edition will be carried out in three phrases, with existing and new students registered up to Sept 30, 2025, receiving their vouchers from Jan 1 this year.

Those who registered between Oct 1 and Dec 31 last year will receive their vouchers in March, while those who register between Jan 1 and Mar 31, will receive their vouchers in July.

